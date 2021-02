Crews stand outside of an abandoned home after responding to a fire there in Southeast Roanoke on Feb. 8, 2021.

ROANOKE, Va. – Firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned home in Southeast Roanoke on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:45 p.m., crews arrived at an abandoned home in the 1100 block of Jamison Ave SE and saw smoke coming from inside of it.

Within 10 minutes, the fire was marked under control.

No one was hurt and fire officials are investigating the cause.