Two men charged after fatal Friday night shooting at Martinsville restaurant

Authorities identified two victims

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Two men have been charged after a shooting on Friday night at a restaurant in Martinsville that left two men dead, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 10:30 p.m., an argument began at the El Norteno Restaurant’s bar area between several patrons, according to police. Authorities said the argument developed into a fight, which led to 23-year-old Keilo Martin of Martinsville and 33-year-old Shavon Reid of Martinsville being shot and killed.

Jamal Jenkins, 24, of Collinsville has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, willful discharge of a firearm in a public place resulting in death.

Rosario Eggleston, 20, of Martinsville has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and willful discharge of a firearm in a public place resulting in death.

State Police said two men are still being treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

