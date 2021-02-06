Martinsville shooting involving police officer leaves multiple people hurt

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A shooting Friday night in Martinsville that involved a Martinsville police officer has left multiple people hurt, according to Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady.

During a live stream on BTW21′s Facebook page, Cassady said officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Patrick Henry Mall at about 11pm. Cassady said people in the area were engaged in a gun battle, at which time an officer engaged those involved and discharged a weapon.

Cassady said multiple people were shot in the incident, but did not specify how many people were shot or if their injuries were related to the initial call. He also did not share the severity of the victims’ injuries.

Cassady said Virginia State Police will handle the investigation into this incident since it involved a Martinsville police officer. Cassady said he wanted to ensure the investigation was as transparent as possible.

Ten News reporter Shayne Dwyer arrived at the scene shortly after midnight.

