Lyme disease reminders for pet owners as it gets warm

BLACKSBURG, Va. – With the weather getting nicer every day, more of us might be getting out with our furry friends to enjoy this weather.

Now while you are outside with your pet, veterinarians at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine want to remind you of the dangers of Lyme disease.

Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness that left untreated, can cause major health issues.

“Lyme disease doesn’t always act classically, and so in dogs, what we can see is more chronic forms of Lyme disease that can include kidney damage and those are the ones that we have to work harder to prevent and detect,” said Michael Nappier, clinical associate professor at the College of Veterinary Medicine.

He said aside from your traditional flea and tick medicine, Lyme disease vaccines are extremely effective.