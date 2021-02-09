Danville prioritizes education for casino revenue

DANVILLE, Va – City leaders in Danville say a majority of funding from the recently approved plans for a new casino will go toward education.

After the casino referendum was passed late last year, a committee got to work asking how the community thought the new revenue should be spent. The next priorities after education include economic development and expanding opportunities for new jobs.

“We’re just really excited about the future of Danville. The thing that we want to focus in on is setting ourselves apart from other communities so that we can be a community of choice,” explained Danville City Manager Ken Larking.

He said Danville City Council will have meetings with the school board to discuss the funding.

The council also hopes to have more public meetings once COVID-19 cases go down.