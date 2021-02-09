Roanoke opens new library branch open 24/7

ROANOKE, Va. – A brand new e-library is officially open in Southwest Roanoke.

On Monday, Roanoke City officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Crystal Spring e-Branch.

The new Crystal Spring e-Branch opened on Monday. (WSLS)

It’s located at the corner of Crystal Spring Ave and 23rd Street SW across from the U.S. Post Office.

It holds more than 400 books, video games, movies and more.

All you have to do is use the screen to find what you want and check out using your library card number and pin.

The president of the neighborhood association is excited to see the community put it to good use.

“This is just a very positive addition to round out South Roanoke as a great place to live,” said Barbara Duerk, the president of Neighbors in South Roanoke.

You can also request a book from another branch using the kiosk and someone will deliver it there.