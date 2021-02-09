What’s News Today: I-81 meeting, food collection

VDOT holds a virtual public hearing about Interstate 81 improvements. The state wants to widen a 5.1-mile stretch is between exits 137 and 141 in Roanoke County and Salem from two lanes to three. The nearly $300 million project will provide additional capacity and improve safety. The public hearing runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Pulaski County School Board will discuss the timeline for returning to five days of instruction per week. Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam asked all school divisions to make in-person learning options available by March 15. The board will also discuss options for the school calendar for the next school year.

Gleaning For The World will hold a collection drive today. It will collect food and other household supplies during the ‘Love Your Neighbor’ event. The supplies will be given to local food pantries and feeding groups. Gleaning will set up at Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday.

Ad

The Roanoke City School Board will hold a public hearing about the budget for the next fiscal year. The proposed budget is $200 million dollars, an increase of $7.5 million. The increase in revenue is mainly from the state. The board will also discuss capital improvement for the next five years, which could include future additions or renovations at Morningside and Preston Park Elementary Schools.

Lynchburg City Council will discuss its five-year Capital Improvement Plan today. The plan includes continued improvement downtown, public transportation improvements, bridge repair on Rivermont Avenue and Bedford Avenue.