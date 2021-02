Jacob Ashman has been reported missing in Bedford County and was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old out of Bedford County, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Ashman was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Liberty High School, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jacob left his house on foot wearing grey sweat pants with a grey hoodie and pink shoes with neon pink writing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Clark at 540-586-7827.