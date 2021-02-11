Blacksburg Council extends COVID-19 ordinance with new limitations

Blacksburg, Va. – Blacksburg council unanimously agrees to an extension of their COVID-19 ordinance.

The original emergency ordinance went into effect in August, establishing occupancy limitations and mask-wearing requirements.

Matching the governor’s restrictions, the ordinance will reduce its 50-person gathering limit to only a maximum of 10 people.

The mask-wearing age for children was also adjusted to 5 years old.

The extension will last for 90 days, but the council said they have a plan if the governor alters his restrictions in the next month.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen at the end of this month he may continue that or not but we have something to address it if he lifts those standards,” Town of Blacksburg Attorney Larry Spencer said.

The ordinance will go into effect at midnight Thursday.