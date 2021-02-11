Virginia Safari Park celebrates wildly successful year by donating $50,000 to conservation programs

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – The Virginia Safari Park is contributing more money to conservation programs, thanks to big success in 2020.

Along with its sister zoos, the Safari Park donated $50,000 to conservation programs worldwide last year.

The drive-thru style zoo in Natural Bridge saw huge numbers of guests during the pandemic, allowing them to contribute more to these causes than they ever have.

“People have supported us so much and our animals at the parks really are symbols of hope. They’re wildlife ambassadors for animals out in the field and so we were grateful we could make that connection,” said Katy Mogensen, conservation coordinator for Zoofari Parks.

Mogensen said decreased tourism because of the pandemic led to more poaching, making the work of conservation programs more important than ever.

