Appalachian Power ready for possible outages from winter weather

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – This winter weather could cause power outages across our area.

Appalachian Power is concerned about the weekend, but a spokesperson tells 10 News their crews and trucks are ready to go.

“Everybody that is an employee or contractor is on alert, which means that they know once they get that notification, they head out,” said Teresa Hall with Appalachian Power.

Hall recommends customers sign up for their email and app alert systems.

She also says you should have supplies ready at home, including vehicle chargers for your mobile devices, and patience, as it takes crews longer to repair outages because of slippery roads and walkways.

Click here for Appalachian Power’s outage map.