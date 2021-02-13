Appomattox sheriff’s office is one of many crews preparing for icy conditions

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Icy conditions had local crews preparing Friday for the long weekend.

Appomattox County is one area where things could be problematic, receiving a tenth of an inch to a third of an inch or more.

It’s raising concerns for motorists, including emergency crews responding to calls.

Appomattox County Sheriff Donald Simpson said they expect to assist state police with an influx of accident reports over the weekend.

They’re prepared with a fleet of 4-wheel vehicles, even chains if they need them; but Simpson said in those conditions that may not be enough.

“There’s not a lot you can do. Four-wheel drive sometimes doesn’t help a whole lot when there’s no traction. I think the key is having everything you need at home, so you don’t have to go out. There’s no need in risking your life or someone else’s life just to get out in this stuff,” said Simpson.

If you need to be out on the roads, make sure you clean your vehicle off completely before you leave.