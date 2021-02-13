WATCH LIVE: Sheriff’s Office to give update on Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Henry County girl

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a news conference at 3 p.m. on Saturday to release information about the abduction of Allie Broadaway.

Authorities believe she is in extreme danger.

The 4-foot-11-inch-tall 12-year-old Henry County girl was reported missing by her family at about 1:45 p.m. Friday at 2373 Reed Creek Drive in Bassett.

On Friday night, Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for Allie.

Authorities believe she was abducted by a 21-year-old man from Texas, Kaleb Christopher Merritt.

Merritt is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police believe he’s possibly driving a 2000 light green Mercury Grand Marquis with Texas plate DMP-2294.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.