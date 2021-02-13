AMBER Alert issued for 12-year-old in Henry County who police say is in ‘extreme danger’

BASSETT, Va. – Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for a child abduction that happened Friday afternoon and is asking for your help in locating the missing girl.

12-year-old Allie Michele Broadaway, who is believed to be in extreme danger, was reported missing by her family at about 1:45 p.m. at 2373 Reed Creek Drive in Bassett.

Police describe her as about 4 feet, 11 inches tall who weighs around 107 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray grey James Madison University sweatshirt and dark-colored fleece pants.

Authorities believe she was abducted by 21-year-old Kaleb Christopher Merritt, of Texas, who police describe as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Merritt is possibly driving a 2000 light green Mercury Grand Marquis with Texas plate DMP-2294.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Southwestern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force on Thursday about a complaint regarding social media messages exchanged between Broadaway and Merritt.

Investigators discovered that Merritt has been frequenting a 4-hour fitness facility located on Greensboro Rd. where they were able to locate him and seize his electronic device for forensic analysis.

Through further investigation, authorities found that Merritt met Broadaway in December 2020 on Instagram where they communicated until Merrit traveled to Virginia in early February 2021 to meet Broadaway.

Authorities discovered that Merritt set up a camp in a wooded area behind Broadaway’s home and met with the 12-year-old on several occasions before he communicated to her via a messaging app to leave her home.

Police believe that after being coerced to leave her home, she was picked up by Merritt and hasn’t been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.