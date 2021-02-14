35ºF

WATCH: Sheriff’s Office to give update after 12-year-old Henry County girl found safe

Update scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry will hold a press conference regarding the child abduction of a 12-year-old Bassett girl
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office held another news conference at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday to release more information about the abduction of Allie Broadaway.

Sheriff’s Office to give an update after 12-year-old Henry County girl found safe

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be holding another news conference to release more information about the abduction of Allie Broadaway after she was safely located.

Virginia State Police canceled the Amber Alert issued out for her disappearance around 7:32 p.m. as authorities said the Henry County girl was safely located.

The Sheriff’s Office said the child abduction suspect, 21-year-old Kaleb Merritt, is in custody.

Broadaway had been reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Friday by her family.

