Ice storm knocks out power for thousands in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Saturday’s ice storm left large sections of Danville in the dark.

Danville Utilities estimates more than 20,000 customers were without power at some point on Saturday because of the winter weather.

“We had a significant amount of outages when the sun came up because trees started coming down,” said Danville Utilities director Jason Grey. “This is certainly the most outages we’ve seen since Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Grey said the number of customers without power shrunk to under 3,000 by the end of the night. He believes a big reason why is the assistance of crews from three North Carolina cities: Rocky Mount, Tarboro, and Statesville.

“When we have ice storms they don’t have, we’re always thankful they can come down and help us restore power as quickly as we can,” Grey said.

Danville Utilities expects to restore power to all customers by Monday evening.