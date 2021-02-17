Franklin County authorities searching for missing man last seen in January

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man.

Authorities received a report that 24-year-old Dylan Landwehr was missing on February 11. Reports say he was last seen on January 19.

The Sheriff’s Office describes him as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs about 185 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

He may be driving a black Chevrolet Cruz or a 2008 blue Chevrolet Malibu with Virginia plates G53492.

Anyone with information on Landwehr’s whereabouts is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.