Liberty University receives written warning from health department after campus-wide snowball fight

Liberty University post shows little to no mask wearing during snowball fight

LYNCHBURG, Va. – We now know Liberty University received a notice of violation for a campus-wide snowball fight last month.

On Jan. 31, the university had a massive snowball fight where hundreds of students were standing shoulder-to-shoulder, many without masks.

Two days after the event, acting university president Jerry Prevo apologized for what happened.

A week after his apology, Feb. 9, the Lynchburg City Health Department issued Liberty University a notice of violation regarding the event.

This came after the health department received 119 complaints about the snowball fight.

The notice doesn’t come with any type of punishment for the university, but it does warn of future action if more violations are reported.

“Please be advised if the violations alleged are not remedied or violations continue, LCHD will seek enforcement action pursuant to Executive Order 72, including Class 1 criminal misdemeanor and civil injunctive relief. Bear in mind should the observations above include employees failing to comply with the Executive Orders cited, LCHD will refer this case to the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry” James Bowles, MPH, REHS Environmental Health Manager

Below is the full notice issued to Liberty.