Foster Fuels provides storm relief both in and out of Virginia

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A local company is helping people in the Commonwealth and beyond.

Foster Fuels has more than 200 employees and trucks on the roads, working overtime to serve 20,000 customers in Virginia.

They are providing propane and gasoline for everything from homes to utility companies.

We’re told many employees are trying to survive themselves while getting the job done.

“A lot of them are without power as well, and they are still here trying to help serve our customers and provide people with the fuel they need to heat their homes and feed their kids. It’s a lot, but that’s what we’re here for,” said Chelsea Harrison, vice president of marketing for Foster Fuels.

Crews are also helping Texas and Northern Virginia.