Thousands without power as southwest, central Virginia brace for wintry weather

AEP outages as of 4:15 a.m.

Thousands are without power as southwest and central Virginia are bracing for wintry weather heading to the region.

Below is a breakdown of Appalachian Power customers without power:

Bedford: 7

Campbell: Fewer than 5

Franklin: 68

Giles: 9

Grayson: Fewer than 5

Henry: 49

Lynchburg: Fewer than 5

Patrick: 17

Pittsylvania: 252

Pulaski: 14

Roanoke: Fewer than 5

Here’s a breakdown of Mecklenburg Electric customers without power:

Halifax: 1,405

Pittsylvania: 658

Here’s a breakdown of Southside Electric Cooperative customers without power: