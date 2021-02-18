Thousands without power as southwest, central Virginia brace for wintry weather

Thousands are without power as southwest and central Virginia are bracing for wintry weather heading to the region.
Below is a breakdown of Appalachian Power customers without power:
- Bedford: 7
- Campbell: Fewer than 5
- Franklin: 68
- Giles: 9
- Grayson: Fewer than 5
- Henry: 49
- Lynchburg: Fewer than 5
- Patrick: 17
- Pittsylvania: 252
- Pulaski: 14
- Roanoke: Fewer than 5
Here’s a breakdown of Mecklenburg Electric customers without power:
- Halifax: 1,405
- Pittsylvania: 658
Here’s a breakdown of Southside Electric Cooperative customers without power:
- Appomattox: 264
- Bedford: 127
- Campbell: 940
- Charlotte: 3,206
- Pittsylvania: 407