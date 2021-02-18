30ºF

Thousands without power as southwest, central Virginia brace for wintry weather

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

AEP outages as of 4:15 a.m.
Thousands are without power as southwest and central Virginia are bracing for wintry weather heading to the region.

Below is a breakdown of Appalachian Power customers without power:

  • Bedford: 7
  • Campbell: Fewer than 5
  • Franklin: 68
  • Giles: 9
  • Grayson: Fewer than 5
  • Henry: 49
  • Lynchburg: Fewer than 5
  • Patrick: 17
  • Pittsylvania: 252
  • Pulaski: 14
  • Roanoke: Fewer than 5

Here’s a breakdown of Mecklenburg Electric customers without power:

  • Halifax: 1,405
  • Pittsylvania: 658

Here’s a breakdown of Southside Electric Cooperative customers without power:

  • Appomattox: 264
  • Bedford: 127
  • Campbell: 940
  • Charlotte: 3,206
  • Pittsylvania: 407

