Some Pittsylvania County residents on boil water notice following water leak

Approximate map of the areas in Pittsylvania County affected by a major water leak

CHATHAM, Va. – The Town of Chatham as well as some parts of Pittsylvania County are being told by officials to continue preserving water after a major leak Thursday.

This comes after flooding in the Cherrystone Creek area caused debris to break a section of a water line belonging to Chatham.

A boil water notice is in effect for residents ranging from Davis Road in Chatham through Tightsqueeze area and along Dry Fork and Pleasant Gap Roads.

According to Pittsylvania County Public Safety, Chatham plans to begin repairing the line Friday morning, and customers are asked to continue preserving water in the meantime.

Below is an approximate map of what areas are affected: