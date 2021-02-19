What’s News Today: Baseball announcement, road work

Work on the Main Street Renewal Project continues in Lynchburg. Today and Monday, crews will be working near the intersections of Main and 12th, Church and 12th, and Rivermont and 5th. One lane of traffic will be closed from time to time.

Virginia Tech holds an ‘Unfinished Conversation on Race.’ Several professors will talk about anti-racist teaching. The discussion begins at noon online.

Danville’s Appalachian League baseball team will make an announcement this morning at 9 a.m., possibly revealing its new name. The league is transitioning to a wooden bat summer league for college players. Danville’s first game at home is June 3rd against the Pulaski River Turtles.

If you were scheduled to get your COVID vaccine yesterday in Roanoke, your appointment was rescheduled for today. You are asked to arrive one hour later than your original time. In the New River Valley, yesterday’s appointments have been rescheduled for the same time today.