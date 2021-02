LYNCHBURG, Va. – A historic tavern in Lynchburg is up for sale.

The Joseph Nichols Tavern dates back to 1815, and it’s believed Thomas Jefferson was a frequent patron.

William Holt is a preservationist and said he bought the building in 2015 because he’s a fan of America’s third president.

Holt had plans to restore and reopen the historic landmark last year, but lost the business due to declining health and COVID-19 restrictions.