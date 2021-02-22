What’s News Today: Vaccine clinic, importance of saving

The Pittsylvania County Department of Elections and Registrar’s Office will open in a new location today. The office will now be located on Depot Street in Chatham. The county says the old location did not have adequate space to accommodate a volume of early voters. The facility will now serve as the voting precinct for Chatham voters and for early, in-person voting.

Carlisle School in Martinsville will hold an online auction starting today. More than 200 items are available with proceeds going to the school. The event ends with a live auction on Saturday.

Today kicks off ‘Roanoke Valley Saves Week.’ It’s a time to focus on the importance of saving money in an effort to prepare for the unexpected. there are several online events taking place this week, including seminars on banking, credit, borrowing and budgeting. You can also take a pledge to set a savings goal and receive reminders to help stay on track.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about changes to the county’s Zoning and Subdivision Ordinance. Proposed amendments deal with subdivision permitting and broadcast and radio towers. Today’s meeting begins at 7 p.m.

If you were scheduled to get a COVID vaccine last Thursday in Covington, your appointment has been rescheduled for today Thursday’s clinic at First Christian Church was canceled due to winter weather. Your appointment time will remain the same.