Authorities on scene of man barricaded inside Pittsylvania County home

Authorities say Paul Dalton has barricaded himself inside of a Pittsylvania County home

A man has barricaded himself inside of a home in Pittsylvania County, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said investigators tried to arrest Michael Dalton outside of a home on Strawberry Road, and when they arrived they said they found him outside the house with a gun.

Dalton then went back inside the home and is currently inside, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Management team has been in contact with Dalton and are working to get him to surrender.

A reverse 911 call was made to anyone who lives within a half-mile of the active scene, asking them to shelter in place. The Pittsylvania County School systems were also notified so they could alter bus routes for the afternoon.

As of 1:45 p.m., Strawberry Road is closed to the public.