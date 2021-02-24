Liberty University says no deal has been reached with Virginia GOP to use university-owned parking lots for convention

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is looking to set the record straight after what it’s calling a misleading report regarding the upcoming Virginia GOP convention.

While the Republican Party of Virginia has reached out to Liberty University about using university-owned parking lots for its upcoming convention, no agreement between the two parties has been signed yet, according to Liberty.

Members of the GOP Central Committee are interested in leasing some University-controlled parking lots off-campus to hold their convention, according to Liberty.

In a news release sent out Wednesday, university spokesman Scott Lamb said that Liberty has not been notified of a date change to May 8 nor has any agreement about which parking lots would be used for a convention been reached.

Lamb did say that Liberty University was contacted by a spokesperson for the GOP Central Committee to arrange a visit to the sites and to discuss plans with the understanding that many details need to be worked out for an agreement.