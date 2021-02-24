Lynchburg City Council considers renaming busy road after Martin Luther King Jr.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg City Council is discussing the possibility of renaming one of its roads after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Council members say they’ve received inquiries for both Fifth Street and Memorial Avenue.

In 2005, the roadway received an honorary designation of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Now there are three options are being presented:

Leave the current designation as is. Rename only Fifth Street Rename both Fifth Street and Memorial Avenue.

“Ordinance requires that we notify every owner of property on the street, then council would have to schedule it for a meeting to consider it,” said Lynchburg City Planner Tom Martin.

City leaders said before decisions are made, they would need to consider the cost of changing addresses for businesses and residents.

The decision would also need permission from The King Center.