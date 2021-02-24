Phase 2 in Lynchburg preps for renovations under new ownership

Phase 2 is prepping for major changes under new ownerships

After 27 years as an event venue in the Hill City, Phase 2 is gearing up for some big changes.

The venue was bought for $3.5 million last week by Purpose Driven Events, which is led by chief executive officer Jonathan Slye.

Purpose Driven Events’ mission is to have a purpose behind each event and Phase 2 will be no exception, with a new focus on sustainability and environment-friendly infrastructure. The organization also produces the annual Blue Ridge Rock Festival.

“I have spent the last several years studying, and most importantly, listening to entertainment lovers in this area. I believe wholeheartedly we are going to present them with a venue that encapsulates all of the many components they have longed for, while staying true to the heart of this local community,” said Slye.

According to a release put out Wednesday morning, Phase 2 will undergo significant renovations including a completely new box office system, a new admissions process, a new backstage area, a new security force, an expanded stage and an all-new sound and lighting system. The venue is also set to be repainted and redesigned based off of feedback from the community.

The venue also plans to bring in more diverse acts going forward.

The new name of the venue will be announced on Friday at 10 a.m. and a new restaurant under the same umbrella will also be launched in the coming weeks.

