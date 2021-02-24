Survey finds Roanoke office space slightly increased in 2020

ROANOKE,Va. – A new survey found that the demand for office space in Roanoke actually grew last year even with the pandemic forcing many people to work from home.

Poe and Cronk Real Estate Group released its 34th annual market survey on Tuesday which looks at office space occupancy in buildings over 10,000 square feet in downtown Roanoke and the surrounding areas.

It found a 1% bump in the office occupancy rate in2020 overall, and a 3% jump in the southern business district, which includes the Cave Spring area.

The real estate group’s president, Matt Huff, said companies are relocating to the region like from New York and Charlotte.

“We’re an outdoor-based community. We’ve got a low cost of doing business. We’ve got a low cost of living. We’ve got a great community of people,” said Huff. “I think Roanoke actually started to attract people from other markets.”

The survey also suggests that companies are anxious to get more people back in the office hopefully this year.