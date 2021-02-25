Five indicted in drug trafficking scheme between Charlotte and Lynchburg

A UCF-area bar had its alcohol license suspended after patrons and employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Five people have been indicted for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana between North Carolina and Lynchburg, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

Jeremel Storey, Donnell Miller, Maggie Smith, Ricky Abner and Charay Trent were each charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville.

The trafficking scheme went from Jan. 2016 to Jan. 2021, according to court documents.

Court documents allege that Storey was the main source of the supply from his home in Charlotte, and he’s accused of regularly driving to Lynchburg to supply several people with kilos of cocaine and collect money.

According to court documents, prosecutors allege that Storey directed couriers to take the trip from Charlotte to Lynchburg and invited distributers, including Trent, Smith and Miller, to come to Charlotte to pick up drugs.

The indictment also noted the forfeiture of several vehicles, about $89,000 in cash and 32 pieces of jewellery, purses and shoes believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.

Below are the people included in the indictment and their charges: