Roanoke Valley SPCA looking for ‘unicorn’ fosters for animals

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA needs ‘unicorn’ fosters to help shelter animals put their best paw forward.

A “unicorn” foster is an individual or family without small kids or other pets.

That’s typically the best environment for shy animals, ones with behavioral issues or really large animals who might knock small children over accidentally.

Shelter employees said those fosters really make a huge difference for the animals.

“Maybe you have a two-week period that you can give a temporary home to a cat or a dog that needs just some extra TLC, that one-on-one time, the time out of the shelter, so that they really have the best chance to get adopted,” said Suzanne Cresswell, the shelter’s philanthropy and community engagement director.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster, just contact the Roanoke Valley SPCA.