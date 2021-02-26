FBI arrests Montgomery County man it believes took part in U.S. Capitol riots

Left: Photo of Jeremy Groseclose from criminal complaint RIGHT: Photos authorities believe show Jeremy Groseclose at and inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

ELLISTON, Va. – Federal investigators have arrested another man from our area who they say participated in the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

Pictures at the Capitol helped authorities track Jeremy Groseclose down.

The FBI raided his home off Brake Road and Route 460 in Elliston Thursday afternoon where he was arrested on four federal charges.

Among those charges are obstruction of law enforcement, obstruction of Congress, knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry on Capitol grounds.

He went before a judge in Roanoke’s federal court shortly after his arrest and was released on a $20,000 bond.

Groseclose is one of the few hundreds of people investigators have pinned for their alleged involvement in the insurrection.

In federal court filings, investigators say he came on the radar after two people submitted tips to the online tip portal.

They said he had “several social media posts about being at the Capitol and taking part in the riot.” According to officials, he also posted a picture of blood and said he was present when the female was shot, but took the post down.

Investigators then compared known pictures of Groseclose with other pictures and security footage the day of the riot. They said they believe it was him wearing a distinct red and black jacket.

The FBI says they found Groseclose and his distinct outfit in at least 18 different video clips from inside the Capitol building. That includes security footage of a group, who authorities labeled as intruders, trying to prevent a security gate into a restricted area from closing.

Authorities said Groseclose and others used their hands to lift the door as it was closing. The group made it inside and police said Groseclose joined others in throwing objects at Capitol officers and was in the Capitol for more than two hours.

In closing details, the FBI shared that it tracked Groseclose’s phone after the fact, showing evidence that his phone was in the Capitol during the riot.

While out on bail, Groseclose is forbidden from any protests, being in D.C. and possessing guns.

His case will be transferred to D.C. Federal Court to be tried with the others.

10 News spoke with Groseclose a short time ago by phone. He had no comment on his pending case other than “God bless America.”