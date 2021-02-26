FloydFest organizers encouraged by eased outdoor entertainment restrictions

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Southwest Virginia’s largest music festival is planning its return this year, which has been made easier with Virginia’s new COVID-19 guidelines.

FloydFest will come back to Patrick County between July 21 and 25, social distancing restrictions permitting.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the capacity for outdoor entertainment will soon increase to 1,000 customers, an encouraging sign for FloydFest chief operating officer Sam Calhoun.

“It’ll be amazing,” Calhoun said. “We’re just waiting with cautious optimism that we can get a higher number than that and have more of a large gathering on that mountain in a safe manner. This stuff hits very close to home, and we know we have to have a safe event to get FloydFest back on track.”

The venue will institute several safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which include temperature check machines, constant disinfectant spraying and serving food in single-use containers.