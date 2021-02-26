36ºF

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could be in Roanoke Valley as soon as next week

ROANOKE, Va – If the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is approved, it could be in the Roanoke Valley as early as next week.

The vaccine is on the verge of getting emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Studies show the single-shot vaccine would be 66% effective against moderate and severe cases of COVID-19.

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow says the department will likely administer the shot on different days during its clinics.

“When Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is available it is unlikely the Allegheny Health District are going to want to merge them into our existing clinics in the sense of having multiple different vaccines at any one clinic,” Morrow said.

The department will likely get a small amount at first and then increased doses as time goes on similar to Moderna and Pfizer.

