Kaine seeks transparency from Biden administration on Syrian air strike

ROANOKE, Va – Sen. Tim Kaine is criticizing the Biden administration for its airstrike on Syria.

The strike happened Thursday night against facilities related to Iranian-backed militias.

Kaine says congress should have been notified before the strike, and that the American people deserve an explanation.

“Look, you owe the American public an explanation of why you attempt to strike and what was your legal rationale. We know you didn’t come to Congress for approval, that doesn’t mean they may not have looked at some members of Congress, but they certainly didn’t let the relevant committees know,” Kaine said.

The Pentagon released a statement saying the strike was defensive.

The operation was the first known use of military force by the Biden administration.