Jurassic Wonder Dinosaur Drive-Thru comes alive in Salem this weekend

SALEM, Va. – Prehistoric creatures are taking over the Salem Civic Center this weekend.

The Jurassic Wonder Dinosaur Drive-Thru takes place Saturday, Feb. 27, and Sunday, Feb. 28.

Kids can travel back in time and watch dozens of life-sized animatronic replicas.

The show usually takes place indoors but was modified with social-distancing in mind.

“It is rain or shine, so with the weather forecaster this weekend, it’s still gonna happen, which is a great thing as well,” said Director of the Salem Civic Center, Wendy Delano. “We’re just really excited to have a sold-out show though, it means people are interested in coming out in the community and getting back to different activities and we’re happy to be able to provide that for them.”

Tickets are sold out for today’s show, but organizers said extra time slots will be added for Sunday.