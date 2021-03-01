Carilion to loosen visitation restrictions in several hospitals this week

ROANOKE – A coming change will allow many adult patients to now have a visitor with them.

Starting Tuesday at 9 a.m., the following hospitals will shift from Carilion’s highly-restricted red level down to just restricted visitation of its yellow level:

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital

Carilion Giles Community Hospital

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center

Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital

Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital will continue operating at the red level remain until further notice.

Yellow level allows most patients to have one adult visitor per day, something not allowed while hospitals were at red level.

Carilion raised its visitation restrictions to red level back in December.

Click here to learn more about the restrictions at each facility.