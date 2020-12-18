Carilion to enforce new visitor restrictions starting Tuesday

Carilion and the Virginia Department of Health partner for new study to understand local COVID-19 infections

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Tuesday at Carilion Clinic hospitals, general adult patients will no longer be able to have visitors, although there are some exceptions.

That’s among the changes as Carlion rolls out a new green, yellow and red system across its hospitals.

Both women giving birth as well as patients who have surgery requiring sedation can have a visitor, while end of life patients can have up to four visitors.

The change to red across all hospitals does not change the restrictions among visitors to pediatric patients.

One other change, Carilion asks that personal items and food not be dropped off for patients or employees.

