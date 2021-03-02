Elliston man believed to have taken part in U.S. Capitol riot goes before federal judge

Left: Photo of Jeremy Groseclose from criminal complaint RIGHT: Photos authorities believe show Jeremy Groseclose at and inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Elliston man arrested for his suspected participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol by the FBI last week appeared virtually before a federal judge Tuesday.

Jeremy Groseclose was arrested at his home in eastern Montgomery County on Feb. 25 after someone in the community turned him in.

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia agreed with the initial bond release approved by Magistrate Judge Robert Ballou in Roanoke the day he was arrested.

Groseclose is not allowed to have any guns, must stay away from Washington, D.C., and is not allowed to attend any protests among a number of other conditions that have been mostly standardized for those facing charges in the incident.

Groseclose’s attorney said the FBI seized camera equipment from his home when he was arrested and requested that equipment back so he can use it for his part-time job.

Groseclose’s attorney also said the equipment was purchased after the incident at the Capitol is and is unrelated.

Faruqui did not object and instructed Groseclose to work with the FBI on that request.

Groseclose will be back in court on May 4 at 1 p.m.