All Virginians who want a COVID vaccine will likely have their first dose by the end May

ROANOKE, Va – Virginia’s top vaccine expert said everyone in the commonwealth who wants a COVID-19 vaccine should be able to get their first shot by the end of May.

Dr. Danny Avula with the Virginia Department of Health said Virginia continues to get increased amounts of Moderna, Pfizer, and now the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Avula said that by the end of the month, VDH will be getting 500,000 doses of the vaccine a week and 650,000 doses a week by the end of April.

“It’s very realistic to say that everybody in 1b, who wants to get vaccinated will be able to do that by the end of April, and everybody across the board who wants to get vaccinated, was able to get their first dose by the end of May,” said Avula.

The VDH will also start hosting more large-scale vaccination events starting later this week to distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.