Every county, city in Virginia has now experienced at least one coronavirus-related death

ROANOKE, Va. – 354 days since Virginia reported its first coronavirus-related death, now, every city and county across the Commonwealth has experienced at least one death.

When VDH released its updated COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, for the first time since the pandemic began, Highland County, with its population of about 2,200, reported a COVID death.

That means all Virginia’s 133 counties and cities have experienced at least one COVID-19 related death, with 9,326 deaths reported statewide.

The previous two localities to report their first COVID-19-related death were Bath County on Jan. 31 and the city of Norton on Dec. 22, 2020.

Fairfax County, Henrico County and Prince William County lead Virginia with 985, 529 and 441 COVID-19-related deaths, respectively.

In the past week, Virginia has been reporting a higher number than usual of COVID deaths.

This is due to the Virginia Department of Health still reviewing 2021 death certificates in relation to the post-holiday surge of coronavirus cases.