Virginia secures $1 million grant to research impact of COVID-19 pandemic on schools

During a time when the coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on Virginia’s education system, researchers are stepping in to take a closer look at its impacts.

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane announced on Wednesday that the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has secured a three-year, $999,912 federal grant that will go toward support researchers from VDOE and the University of Virginia as they examine pre- and post-pandemic trends through the 2022-2023 school year.

The trends that they will study include student attendance, grade-level retention, enrollment in advanced courses, student mobility and teacher retention.

“The research funded through this grant will be critical as our schools move beyond the immediate concerns of reopening and shift their focus to addressing the short-term and long-term impacts of the pandemic and school closures on student outcomes and school operations,” Lane said. “Our goal is to provide a series of evidence-based policy briefs that will provide practical and actionable information, and help shape policies that prioritize and promote equity during what will be a multiyear recovery process.”

Researchers will also look at how the pandemic has impacted students with disabilities, English learners along with the effectiveness of school reopening and recovery plans.

After the project is complete, the research will then be used for decision-making and policies at the state and local levels.