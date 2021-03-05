49ºF

Chicken Salad Chick coming to Tanglewood with healthy food options

The restaurant has over 10 chicken salad options to choose from

Chicken Salad Chick (Roanoke County)

ROANOKE, Va. – For all you chicken salad lovers, a new restaurant is coming to Roanoke that might be one of your new favorites.

After it was announced last week that Tanglewood would be getting some tasty new dining options in 2022, Roanoke County said in a tweet that Chicken Salad Chick would be joining in on the fun.

The fast-casual restaurant will be coming to the Roanoke market soon in the future 419 Town Center area and customers can look forward to over 10 chicken salad options.

The restaurant also offers pimento cheese, garden salads, gourmet soups and other food choices at the new restaurant.

The opening date for Chicken Salad Chick hasn’t been announced yet.

