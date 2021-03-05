Chicken Salad Chick coming to Tanglewood with healthy food options

ROANOKE, Va. – For all you chicken salad lovers, a new restaurant is coming to Roanoke that might be one of your new favorites.

After it was announced last week that Tanglewood would be getting some tasty new dining options in 2022, Roanoke County said in a tweet that Chicken Salad Chick would be joining in on the fun.

Chicken Salad Chick is joining the momentum at Tanglewood! 🥗 This fast-casual restaurant is new to the Roanoke market and will be a great addition to Tanglewood and the #419TownCenter area.



Learn more about @chickensaladchi at: https://t.co/UAD43kr3Df#YesRoanoke pic.twitter.com/2ikGfJSx4J — Roanoke County (@RoanokeCounty) March 5, 2021

The fast-casual restaurant will be coming to the Roanoke market soon in the future 419 Town Center area and customers can look forward to over 10 chicken salad options.

The restaurant also offers pimento cheese, garden salads, gourmet soups and other food choices at the new restaurant.

The opening date for Chicken Salad Chick hasn’t been announced yet.