Chipotle, Blaze Pizza and more coming to Tanglewood Mall in 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – Tanglewood Mall is getting a delicious upgrade in 2022.

Officials announced Wednesday that four new restaurants and a new dentistry will be making their way to Electric Road starting this year.

Among those businesses are Chipotle, Panda Express, Blaze Pizza, Jersey Mike’s and Aspen Dental.

Two new buildings, which will be home to those fives businesses, will be constructed along Electric Road in front of the new Carilion Children’s, which is where the former JC Penney was located.

Blackwater Resources said construction will begin March 2021, and tenants will begin opening these new businesses at the start of 2022.