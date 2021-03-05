46ºF

Four displaced after fire in southeast Roanoke

Samantha Smith
UPDATE

An adult and three kids are displaced after a fire in southeast Roanoke on Friday.

Authorities said no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are currently working to put out a fire in southeast Roanoke.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were dispatched around 11:35 a.m. to the 2000 block of Indian Village Lane SE.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

