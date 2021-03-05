Four displaced after fire in southeast Roanoke

UPDATE

An adult and three kids are displaced after a fire in southeast Roanoke on Friday.

Authorities said no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are currently working to put out a fire in southeast Roanoke.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews were dispatched around 11:35 a.m. to the 2000 block of Indian Village Lane SE.

At 11:35am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 2000 block of Indian Village Ln SE for a fire. Units are currently on scene working to extinguish the flames. #WorkingFire #Fire #RoanokeFireEMS pic.twitter.com/U0PDWdfgrS — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) March 5, 2021

