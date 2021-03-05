Crews rescue trapped dog from river in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A water rescue executed by the Danville Fire Department saved a dog that was trapped in a river.

Crews responded to 229 Northside Drive for a report of a dog trapped near a log in the river.

When crews arrived, they found the dog near a log that was entangled in some debris in the river. The owner was also on the scene, waiting for authorities.

Authorities found the dog was stuck down an embankment that was approximately 25 feet.

The rescue team was able to remove the dog from the debris and the dog swam back to the shoreline to his owner.

The dog was uninjured and didn’t need further assistance from crews.