Family-owned Gretna pharmacy increases COVID-19 vaccination effort

GRETNA, Va. – A family-owned pharmacy in Pittsylvania County continues to push Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination effort forward.

Gretna Drug has vaccinated about 3,000 people since it started offering doses in January, according to owner and pharmacist Chapman Brown. The pharmacy has gone from administering thirty vaccines a day to organizing clinics where up to 400 people are vaccinated at one time.

“There’s enough need to go around for everyone, so we’re just glad to do whatever we can,” Brown said. “I’m very pleased. I think we’re fortunate we can be here to take care of the folks and do this.”

Brown said Gretna Drug has a steady supply of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on hand. However, the demand for the doses led Brown to expand the pharmacy in order to keep up.

“We have had to add some more staff, and many of the staff people we have are gracious enough to help extra, too,” Brown said.

Although most of its vaccine recipients live in and around Gretna, some pre-registered with the pharmacy from long distances.

Ad

“This is a blessing...I have been blessed,” said Linda Crayton, who drove 40 minutes from Martinsville to receive her vaccine at Gretna Drug. “It’s hard not being able to get out with the grandkids like I want to. I miss my friends, I miss going out.”

Brown believes the excitement for the vaccine has only grown over time in Gretna. He said he’s prepared to vaccinate as many people as it takes to suppress COVID-19.

“This is the only avenue we have to get our numbers down where we want them,” Brown said. “Hopefully we can eradicate this virus.”

If you want to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine through Gretna Drug, call the pharmacy at 434-656-1251.