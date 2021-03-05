Maryland man dead after early morning crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened in Bedford County early Thursday morning.

At about 12:30 p.m., a 1978 Mercedes 240D was traveling north on Route 654 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, hitting a tree.

The vehicle was discovered by a passerby around 5:57 a.m.

30-year-old Luke Scott Gray, of Damascus, Maryland, was identified as the driver of the Mercedes and police say he died at the scene.

Authorities say Gray was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.