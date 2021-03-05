33ºF

Local News

Tractor-trailer crash causes delays on US-460W in Campbell County

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on US-460 in Campbell County, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the accident happened near Rt. 662.

As of 7:23 a.m., the westbound left shoulder, right lane and right shoulder are closed.

