What’s News Today: National Unplugged Day, drive-in concert tickets

You can celebrate National Unplugged Day today and tomorrow in Vinton. The Vinton History Museum’s Little Free Library will have scavenger hunt packets available. Inside is a copy of the hunt, paper, pencils, crayons and coupons. After you complete the scavenger hunt, go back to the museum and collect a prize.

Tickets go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. as the Berglund Center prepares to hold a drive-in concert. Robert Earl Keen will perform on April 16th. Tickets start at $200 per four-person car.

Vinton Town Council will hold a planning retreat today in Council Chambers. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. Only 20 people will be allowed inside due to pandemic precautions.