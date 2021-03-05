35ºF

What’s News Today: National Unplugged Day, drive-in concert tickets

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Patrick McKee
, Anchor

You can celebrate National Unplugged Day today and tomorrow in Vinton. The Vinton History Museum’s Little Free Library will have scavenger hunt packets available. Inside is a copy of the hunt, paper, pencils, crayons and coupons. After you complete the scavenger hunt, go back to the museum and collect a prize.

Tickets go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. as the Berglund Center prepares to hold a drive-in concert. Robert Earl Keen will perform on April 16th. Tickets start at $200 per four-person car.

Vinton Town Council will hold a planning retreat today in Council Chambers. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. Only 20 people will be allowed inside due to pandemic precautions.

